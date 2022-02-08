Suspect held in connection with St George's Cathedral fire facing arson charges

The fire broke out at the cathedral’s basement in the early hours of Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A man who has been nabbed in connection with a fire at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town faces an arson charge.

Police said that the 40-year-old suspect was arrested after surveillance cameras of a hospitality establishment in the area captured footage of a possible suspect who’d been spotted close to the crime scene.

The police’s Andre Traut said that the suspect was due to make a first court appearance on Tuesday.

"He was arrested on a charge of arson and is expected to make his court appearance in Cape Town. The motive for the arson is yet to be established," Traut said.