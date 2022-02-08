KANAKANA MUDZANANI: Destabilising coal usage in SA may cripple our economy

OPINION

JOHANNESBURG - Climate change is becoming a global problem that we cannot afford to ignore since it poses a significant threat to humanity. We are, therefore, duty-bound to take seriously the concerns raised by climate scientists and find sustainable means to reduce carbon emissions. While climate change is a matter of global concern, it cannot be addressed globally. It can only be addressed through local efforts.

And this is where things get tricky because each country has its unique challenges and countries don’t have the same historical carbon emission profiles. To add to the complexity, countries and regions of the world are at various stages of economic development – an issue which we ignore at our own peril. South Africa, for instance, faces an immediate threat of social instability due to the rising unemployment rate and its despicable levels of racial inequality, both of which can be attributed to decades of Western imperialism and colonial domination in Africa, as well as inadequate post-1994 policies. With this context in mind, we have to respond to the Glasgow Climate pact based on the foreseeable socio-economic implications to South Africa.

At COP26, nations adopted a Glasgow Climate pact that commits the 2020s to be a decade where carbon emissions are drastically reduced. The conference maintained that the burning of fossil fuels, specifically coal, gas, and oil had contributed the most to the bulk of carbon emissions over the last century. COP26 asserted that if we are to battle climate change, all countries must be willing to make an effort to reduce emissions, even if doing so may pose economic hardship.

What is worrisome about this pact is that it significantly targeted the phasing down of coal and conveniently omitted gas and oil. It further pushed for the apocalypse of coal mining and usage in South Africa, India, China and other developing economies. These aforementioned moves were a direct attack on developing economies as their energy stability is largely dependent on coal. Many critics stated that while they accept the need to combat climate change, they are concerned about the geopolitics surrounding the pact and the socio-economic impact it may have on developing nations.

As controversial as this may be, we argue that in this instance, the prioritisation paradox principle is the solution and it must be applied. Developed economies must be pushed to focus on cutting down carbon emissions with the intent to combat climate change. These nations can afford the economic hurdle that may arise from such a transition. We firmly believe that these nations must invest in renewable sources of energy with the aim to phase down gas, oil and coal. They must take into account that they are responsible for the climate crisis we find ourselves in, as they are the largest emitters of carbon. And they have grown their economies precisely by being carbon-intensive since the advent of the industrial revolution in the middle of the 19th Century. The holier-than-though posture that they take in climate change summits is unhelpful.

Developing economies (including South Africa), on the other hand, must do everything in their power to eradicate poverty, inequality and unemployment. These are the immediate threats they are facing. Any programme aimed at addressing climate change concerns must, as a matter of utmost necessity, incorporate solutions to these. It is only just for such nations to prioritise their development agenda. And, if mitigating poverty and creating job opportunities by providing sufficient baseload for their economies includes reliance on coal, then we have to accept the situation. A viable alternative to coal must address these issues head-on, or risk not garnering sufficient social legitimacy to implement it at the domestic level, where it matters most.

Taking into account that developing economies such as South Africa are not as responsible as other countries for the current climate crisis, it is fair to argue that there is less onus on them to commit to the resolutions made in Glasgow. The United States, China, the United Kingdom, the European Union (EU) block of countries and other developed economies that are responsible for the current climate crisis, must be coerced to provide financial aid to emerging markets in order to arrest the effects of climate change.

It is irrefutable that any agenda that seeks to recklessly phase out coal mining and usage in South Africa does not appreciate the economic crisis we find ourselves in. Our unemployment rate sits at 34.4%. If we include those that have been so brow-beaten by lack of jobs they have given up looking, total unemployment stands at 46.6% of the adult population. More than 10 million young South Africans are neither in employment, education nor training, and our consistent power cuts have deeply threatened our economic growth rate. As it stands, coal mining employs more than 90,000. With the downstream industries it feeds, inkling chemical manufacturing, power generation and logistics, the figure runs into hundreds of thousands of people in employment. This clearly shows that an uncalculated move to shut out coal can lead to severe economic woes and catastrophic social consequences for which developed countries and their anti-coal non-governmental activists will bear no responsibility.

South Africa has 16 coal-fired power stations that account for 75% of the country’s electricity generation. Destabilising coal usage will result in power outages that have the potential to cripple our economy and worsen our current conditions. The anti-coal rhetoric is already affecting investment into the coal sector as all major banks have taken a negative view towards coal. We have to learn from the recent stages of load shedding that most economic activities are halted when there is no electricity, and this negatively affects the performance of our economy. We are stating this fact to simply highlight that the country cannot afford to radically transition to renewables as this would land us in a great tragedy.

We note with deep concern that despite significant technological advancements, storing renewable energy is still costly and inefficient. The EU recognises this, and it has chosen to continue utilising oil and gas as they move towards a "green economy". Battery storage appears to be unreliable and expensive, and when a large number of battery storage systems is connected to the grid, yields drop. When compared to huge and flexible coal or natural gas cycle power plants that are constantly available, continuously functioning, and capable of adjusting power production, the combination of batteries and renewable energy power plants is a poor alternative at this stage. Developed economies have the luxury to experiment with this alternative. They also can afford to subsidise the establishment of expensive renewable energy infrastructure.

We must acknowledge that renewables may potentially provide new jobs and economic prospects in South Africa, so there must be an incentive to establish an environment where both of these sources of energy can coexist. But to do so on a large scale, South Africa will need to attract investment in the manufacturing of renewable machinery. For that to happen, investors will need reliable energy supply which, for the foreseeable future, can only be provided by coal. Although the move by the EU to revert to the usage of fossil fuels for power stability may raise an alarm, we do not reject renewables as a complementary source of energy. However, we reject the idea that is increasingly taking root that they replace coal. The truth is that no country in the whole world uses renewables as a baseload source of energy. The day that becomes possible will be the day sheer fundamentals of economics will consign coal to the dustbin.

African tradition informs us that you do not destroy what you have based on the hope that something better is coming. You build for the future on what you know and what you have. South Africa has an abundance of unexplored coal deposits that could meaningfully contribute to the country’s economy in the future. In addition to that, the coal mining sector is the most transformed as it has created a lot of young, black entrepreneurs who own mines and this reveals that the sector has meaningfully contributed towards the country’s plan of building an inclusive economy underpinned by the principle of non-racialism – an important constitutional injunction that is also critical for political stability. We argue that any rushed transition, which seeks to destroy coal power plants will not leave this transformation agenda unhurt.

South Africa accounts for less than 1% of greenhouse gas emissions. Our responsibility to combat climate change must be proportional to our contribution to the problem.

However, we must commit to mining and using coal responsibly and investing in developing green coal technologies that will allow us to burn coal in a much cleaner way. Forsaking coal is not our priority as we have an economic crisis to arrest. We need to generate jobs for our restless youth, alleviate poverty, expand opportunities for our population, and build an inclusive economy, which is why it is socially just for us to prioritise economic development amid genuine calls to phase out fossil fuels.

Mudzanani is the founding president of the South African Youth Economic Council; Bayoglu is the managing director of Menar.