Some senior Eskom execs facing disciplinary action over poor performance

CAPE TOWN - Some senior Eskom staff at certain power stations face disciplinary action.



The utility's management said that it was not happy with their performance as stage two power cuts had to be implemented once again overnight.

"We are going to be taking consequence management against station management. We are not satisfied at all with some of our senior executives and I've already given instructions to implement sanctions against the individuals concerned," Eskom chief executive Andre de Ruyter said.

He said that he'd drawn a line under poor performance.

"We are not going to be tolerating poor performance and we will be taking appropriate action against underperforming people who do not live up to their duties to Eskom as well as to 60 million South Africans," De Ruyter said.

Barely 24 hours after suspending rolling power cuts, the company had to flick the switch yet again on Monday night until 5am on Tuesday morning due to more breakdowns in generating units.

De Ruyter said that they did not want to speculate about possible sabotage of the national grid until they had solid evidence to that effect.

"I think one shouldn't fall prey to the temptation of blaming sabotage when we have not adequately addressed issues like management and skills and how we've conducted outages and so forth, the issues that we have raised so far," De Ruyter explained.