Security forces on high alert ahead of Sona

CAPE TOWN - The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJoints) on Tuesday said security forces were on high alert ahead of the State of the Nation Address (Sona) to ensure an incident-free event.

NATJoints, which comprises various government departments like the police, defense force, and the State Security Agency, said it put measures in place to ensure the safe and secure delivery of the address at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.

It has also issued a stern warning to anyone planning on disrupting the event.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told the media earlier that Parliament was prepared and ready for the event.

The security forces are dealing with a different Sona outside the parliamentary precinct and have been deployed to ensure there are no incidents of crime before, during, and post Thursday’s address.

The City Hall will also host two days of debates after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address.

But NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo said they were not expecting any disruptions.

"We are not really anticipating any disruptions but everything possible will be done to ensure that the State Of the Nation Address happens in a way that is positive."

The NATJoints has called for the cooperation of the public, including those who will be in attendance at the City Hall as well as spectators.

It said any action aimed at disrupting Sona or intentionally contravening the law will be dealt with accordingly.