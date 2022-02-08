SA saw 29% drop in rhino poaching in 2021 but more than 450 rhinos killed - dept

The Environmental Affairs Department on Tuesday said that this was a 24% drop in rhino poaching compared to 2019.

CAPE TOWN - More than 450 rhinos were killed by poachers last year in the country.

But it added that there'd been an increase in poaching at private game reserves.

Over 200 of the animals were killed in just the Kruger National Park alone last year, which the department pointed out was a decline from the previous year.

Anti-poaching operations have been bolstered in the reserve.

Last year, 189 arrests for poaching were made but only 37 cases saw the conviction of 61 people.