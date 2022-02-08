SA's household-based HIV study under way

The Human Sciences Research Council has launched the 6th South African HIV Prevalence, Incidence, Behaviour and Communication Survey.

CAPE TOWN - A household-based study is under way to make more up-to-date HIV prevalence data available for the country.

The Human Sciences Research Council on Tuesday launched the 6th South African HIV Prevalence, Incidence, Behaviour and Communication Survey.

The first such survey was commissioned 20 years ago under late former President Nelson Mandela's government.



About 930,000 randomly selected participants will be requested to complete different questionnaires according to their age groups.

Of this cohort, 65,000 will also be asked to provide blood specimens for laboratory analysis.

The council's Professor Khangelani Zuma said they expected results to be available by next year.

"We want to be able to estimate HIV prevalence among adults and children, we want to determine whether those who are HIV positive are actually taking their medicine."

Deputy Higher Education, Science, and Innovation Minister Buti Manamela has stressed the importance of having such information to drive policy decisions.

"This survey gives us the opportunity to also critically reflect on our approach. In particular, the organisations and institutions we have chosen to partner with over the past 20 years with the view to bolster our capacity to reduce the rate of HIV infections."

COVID-19 infection data will also be collected as part of the survey.