Rand Water booster station power supply failure hits Tshwane reservoir levels

JOHANNESBURG - Large parts of Tshwane have been affected by Rand Water's power supply failure.

The water utility's Mapleton Booster suffered a power failure at the weekend, which affects the Vlakfontein Reservoir that supplies the City of Tshwane with water.

Efforts to repair the transformer on Monday were unsuccessful and as a result, the booster station remains at 58% pumping capacity on Tuesday morning.

The limited power supply has resulted in declining levels of two additional Rand Water reservoirs - Selcourt and Bronberg.

Areas that may be affected include Garsfontein, Mooikloof, Cullinan, Mamelodi, Constantia Park, Cornwall Hill, Klapperkop, Erasmusrand and Waterkloof Ridge.

The city's Selby Bokaba said: “They’ve affected water supply to most parts of the City of Tshwane regions 2,3,4,5 and 6. Tshwane would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and urges residents to use water sparingly.”