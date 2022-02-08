Ramaphosa should appoint Maya as Chief Justice as soon as possible - analyst

Political analyst Susan Booysens said that the president now found himself in a no-win situation and would probably have to accept the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)'s recommendation that Judge Mandisa Maya was the most suitable for the job.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa should appoint Judge Mandisa Maya as the next Chief Justice and he should do this at his earliest convenience.

That’s according to political analyst Susan Booysens, who said that Ramaphosa would probably have to accept the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)'s recommendation that Maya was the most suitable for the job.

Last week’s interviews for the Constitutional Court's top job have been slammed, with some calling the process into question.

READ MORE:

• MCEBO DLAMINI: Ramaphosa must take JSC recommendations seriously

• MALAIKA MAHLATSI: Black women still battle to enter spaces of power

• Get to know JSC-endorsed Chief Justice candidate Judge President Mandisa Maya

• Casac criticises JSC over its Chief Justice recommendation

• Maya: I'm not good because I'm a woman, I'm just a good woman judge

In an unprecedented move, the JSC made its recommendation to the president less than a day after conducting it's last interview.

Booysen said that the president now found himself in a no-win situation.

"It is almost a no-win situation for Ramaphosa. On the one hand, he has to and he chose to consult the JSC and they have given that opinion perhaps despite what is expected," Booysen said.

She said that he would have to go with the JSC’s recommendation and appoint Judge Maya.

"But Ramaphosa will probably have to find the points of credibility and just go with the current recommendation and hope that it does not backfire in terms of credibility," Booysen said.

The process has been lashed, with the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) saying that it had been tainted by politics.