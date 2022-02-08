Police would have failed to handle July riots even if forewarned - analyst

Security analyst, Johann Burger, said that even if police were aware of some planned protests as the report suggests, time was not on their side to plan properly.

DURBAN - A security analyst said that police would still have failed to handle the July incidents of looting even if they had intelligence.

An expert panel report, which President Cyril Ramaphosa tasked to probe the July 2021 events, has found that police failed to stop the rioting and looting.

The report, which was released on Monday, also suggests that government pointed out that there was a major failure of intelligence.

But a security analyst said that insufficient planning was one the major contributors.

The expert panel's report found that police failed to prevent, handle and stop the incidents of looting in July last year.

"Even if you have intelligence that tomorrow or the next day there'll be this kind of violence, that's not enough time for you to suddenly work out conclusions and how you'll deal with it," Burger said.

READ: Report on the July 2021 Civil Unrest

Report of the Expert Panel Into the July 2021 Civil Unrest by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

Burger also said that the lack of police resources played a huge role.

"You need to have sufficient numbers deployed, well-trained and understanding what they need to do and then equipped with the right kind of equipment that's non-lethal," he said.

At the time of the looting, KwaZulu-Natal only had access to one water cannon and had to borrow a second one to deal with the crowds but that was not enough to stop the looting.