Police leadership instability key factor in poor response to July riots - panel

JOHANNESBURG - A panel of experts looking into the July violence has found that the instability in the police’s leadership ranks and the strained relationship between Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole was not conducive to providing coherent leadership to the police and the public at large.

The panel was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate the cause of last year’s unrest, which resulted in hundreds of deaths, economic devastation and strained relations in some communities.

The panelists looked at why the police failed to prevent the violence as people felt abandoned by the state, while the police were simply not up to the task of protecting the public.

READ: Report on the July 2021 Civil Unrest

The report states that while the police may have failed to unfold the threat initially because they did not have the intelligence that the violence would take the form it did, they should have changed plans once they realised what was going on.

But because they were poorly equipped, with inadequately trained police officials, they were instead overwhelmed and unable to deploy sufficient and properly trained and equipped officers backed by the necessary intelligence to deal with the threat.

However, beyond this was the panel’s recognition of policy issues relating to policing.

They recommend that the appointment procedure of the national police commissioner as set out in the Constitution may need to be changed, adding that the current legislation’s attempts to delineate the powers of the minister of police from those of the commissioner had introduced confusion over the years.

The panel said it was told that the relationship between the minister and commissioner was dependent on the individuals occupying certain posts, which the panelists said was untenable and required urgent attention.