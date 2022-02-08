Parliament officials ready to host 2022 Sona - Mapisa-Nqakula

For the first time ever, the annual address will be hosted outside the parliamentary precinct.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the Parliament fire had thrown preparations for the State of the Nation Address (Sona) into uncharted waters.

Sections of the building are still not safe for MPs and others to return.

She added that no amount of sabotage would distract MPs from staging the event.

Meanwhile, there seems to be intense interest in this year's State of the Nation Address, at least from the fourth estate.

There've been nearly 900 applications for accreditation from just the media.

The president will make his annual speech at City Hall this year.

"Parliament has received 894 applications for accreditation from various members of the media wishing to cover the event. And after a meticulous vetting process and due to space limitation, only 300 accredited media personnel will be at the venue," Mapisa-Nqakula said.

She said that the decision to host the event at the venue was not taken lightly.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that Parliament officials were ready.

"I confidently say that we are ready to host this auspicious event. The team has put shoulder to the wheel," Mapisa-Nqakula said.

The address will be followed by a two-day debate on the address on 14 and 15 February.