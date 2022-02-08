No power cuts for Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address - Eskom's De Ruyter

The ailing utility said it needed to replenish further reserves and might need to extend the power cuts beyond Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - There is no word yet from Eskom on whether power cuts will be implemented this week.

The ailing utility said that it needed to replenish further reserves and might need to extend the power cuts beyond Tuesday.

Stage two power cuts were implemented from 9pm on Monday night until 5am on Tuesday morning.

The company’s CEO, Andre de Ruyter, has assured South Africans that the lights will be on when the president delivers his State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

De Ruyter said they're in agreement with the City of Cape Town that there would not be power cuts at Cape Town City Hall where President Ramaphosa will speak.

“We are working with the City of Cape Town and there will be no load shedding at the venue during the president’s address and also prior to and after the event in order to ensure that there is no disruption to this crucial part of our democratic processes," De Ruyter said.