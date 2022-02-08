Labour dept announces a R1,50 increase to National Minimum Wage hourly rate

The recent minimum wage increase comes on the back of recent hikes in the repo rate, the petrol price and an imminent Eskom tariff hike.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Employment and Labour has announced an R1.50 increase in the National Minimum Wage.

The hourly rate has been slightly bumped up to R23,19 from R21,69 previously.

The recent minimum wage increase comes on the back of recent hikes in the repo rate, the petrol price and an imminent Eskom tariff hike.

The National Minimum Wage Commission considered a number of factors including inflation, the cost of living and gross domestic product.

Acting spokesperson for Labour Petunia Lessing said there were exceptions to this adjustment.

"Workers employed on an expanded work programme are entitled to a minimum of R12,75 per hour. Workers who have concluded learnership agreements contemplated in Section 17 of the Skills Developmental Act are entitled to allowances contained in Schedule 2."

The minimum wage adjustment will come into effect from 1 March 2022.