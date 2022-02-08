July riots report: Opposition parties want Cele, Dlodlo to be fired

President Cyril Ramphosa had tasked the panel to probe the eight days of rioting and looting in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July last year.

DURBAN - Some opposition parties are demanding action be taken against the intelligence services and ministers in the security cluster following the release of the expert panel’s report into the July riots.

He released the report on Monday.



The DA wants Ramaphosa to fire Ministers Bheki Cele and Ayanda Dlodlo, while the EFF wants a Parliamentary inquiry into the failures of the intelligence services.

The opposition parties said there should be consequences for their failure to handle last year’s unrest.

The EFF said not only was the intelligence caught by surprise but it was already dysfunctional.

The party wants an inquiry to be conducted by the joint standing committee.

