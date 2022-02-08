Interventions to curb racial tensions in Phoenix won't last - July riots report

The township saw racial violence, which claimed 36 lives and left many injured during the July unrest.

DURBAN - The expert panel report into the July unrest has found that interventions made to curb racial tensions in Phoenix, north of Durban, may be short-lived.

The township saw racial violence, which claimed 36 lives and left many injured.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has released the expert panel's report after tasking it to probe the events of last July.

The report said that the efforts made to build trust between Phoenix community members and the neighbouring community of Bhambayi would not last.

Government departments visited the community after the violence to pledge support and implement social cohesion.

But the panel said that a humanitarian organisation found that fear was still prevalent in affected communities, businesses and the general public.

There are also fears of a narrative of a lawless country with a government that cannot control its police and other security structures, saying that this could harm the country.