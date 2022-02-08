Eskom says no load shedding on Tuesday night

CEO André de Ruyter and his management team gave an update on the system on Tuesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said there would not be any load shedding on Tuesday night – as there was on Monday night.

De Ruyter said planned maintenance was slightly lower than on Monday at over 5,000 megawatts of planned capacity outages.

"Full unplanned outages, we have 7,311 megawatts while partial losses that have come down to 4,593 megawatts."

He said this was better than it was on Monday.

"We will not implement load shedding tonight from 9 pm."