Energy dept yet to study ruling on seismic surveying off West Coast

Ministers Gwede Mantashe and Barbara Creecy are listed as respondents and have been ordered to file their answering affidavits by next Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy on Tuesday said it noted a court ruling against it on seismic surveying off the West Coast.

On Monday, the Cape Town High Court ruled in favour of several small-scale fishermen.

The UK and Australian surveillance companies were also ordered to pay the costs and cease activity until the case resumes next month.

Mantashe's spokesperson Natie Shabangu said they were yet to study the ruling.

"We have noted this judgment. The minister and the officials of the department will be engaging with the legal team on the order and what decision to take, but for now, they will engage with the legal team on a way forward."