East London man accused of Gonubie murder arrested in Khayelitsha in CT

The man is accused of committing a murder in Gonubie in January.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – An Eastern Cape murder suspect has been caught in Khayelitsha where he's been hiding.

He was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition, a bulletproof vest, a reflector jacket and a hand radio.

The police's Andre Traut said: “Members of Cape Town public order police assisted the detective from Gonubie in the Eastern Cape to trace a murder suspect who was hiding in Khayelitsha. The identified resident was raided and the 40-year-old suspect was arrested. He was detained and he is expected to make a court appearance in Khayelitsha.”

Following his first appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court, the suspect will be transported to the Eastern Cape to face the charge of murder against him.

