DA says COVID lockdowns had enormous impact on society

John Steenhuisen said when the coronavirus first emerged, it was understandable to err on the side of caution.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen on Tuesday said pandemic lockdowns had an enormous impact on society, particularly in terms of poverty and inequality.

For this reason, the party wants an end to the state of disaster.

Steenhuisen said when the coronavirus first emerged, it was understandable to err on the side of caution.

However, he believes it soon became evident many of the interventions were not necessary.

"He would likely blame the pandemic for most of our woes, what he can't pin on COVID, he will chalk up to global conditions or global headwinds or apartheid. And I know this because we have seen this movie every single year."

Steenhuisen added that the Gupta leaks, the state capture report and countless exposés, show the ANC of today was closer to a crime syndicate and a terrorist organisation than a political party.

"None of the promised economic reforms materialised, none of the energy reforms materialised and none of the big new investments materialised. And not one single ANC cadre or politician implicated in corruption is convicted by the NPA."

The leader of the official opposition has also labelled the EFF a mutated variant of the ANC that follows a similar but even more extreme play book.

The DA difference is accountable governance with clean audits. Not for its own sake, but so that public money gets spent on real services for the public, to make their lives easier and better, rather than being stolen. - @jsteenhuisen #TSONA2022 pic.twitter.com/fjZW80X96I Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 8, 2022