DA's Zille stays firm on excluding EFF from coalition govts

Zille was reacting to ActionSA's claims that its coalition partners are shortsighted for refusing an EFF proposal for its councillors to support the multi-party governments across Gauteng's metros.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) federal council chairperson Helen Zille on Monday said that the party would not bring the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) into government anywhere even if it’s to save its current coalitions which are in charge of several municipalities with the help of the red berets.

Zille was reacting to ActionSA's claims that its coalition partners were shortsighted for refusing an EFF proposal for its councillors to support the multi-party governments across Gauteng's metros.

In turn, the EFF wanted committee chair positions but the majority of the coalition parties rejected the proposal.

ActionSA has complained that this showed a lack of commitment to making the coalitions work and keeping the African National Congress (ANC) out of power.

It warns that failing to pass a budget in May or facing a motion of no confidence in the Ekurhuleni mayor may find the minority government there out in the cold.

At the EFF’s last media briefing, its leader Julius Malema was clear when he said that his party was still keen to work with the DA.

“If you want to achieve the strategic objectives of the revolution, you have to kiss a lot of frogs on the way,” Malema said.

But Zille said never again.

She told Eyewitness News that ActionSA implying that the DA was prepared to consciously bring the EFF into any form of government was a severe distortion of the truth.

Zille also shared her thoughts on ActionSA’s concerns about Ekurhuleni: “What ActionSA wants us to do now is to bring the EFF into government in Johannesburg and in Tshwane to keep the Ekurhuleni alive.”

The DA federal council chair said that the EFF got what it wanted in Ekuruleni without the aid of the coalition government.