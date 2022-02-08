Court hears Pule and Shoba were on good terms the day she received threats

Ntuthuko Shoba, who was Pule's boyfriend, is being tried for being the alleged mastermind behind her murder in June 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has heard how Tshegofatso Pule and Ntuthuko Shoba were on good terms on the day she received threats from an unknown number.

Shoba, who was Pule's boyfriend, is being tried for being the alleged mastermind behind her murder in June 2020.

Pule, who was eight months pregnant, was found shot and hanging from a tree in Durban Deep.

The defense has recalled Tshepiso Tsita back to the stand on Tuesday.

She’s been asked whether she knew that Shoba and Pule went to the doctor together for a baby scan and that he expressed excitement for the baby.

In her previous testimony, Tsita told the court that Pule received threats from an unknown person who told her to leave Shoba.

She also spoke of a dodgy job interview that Pule's killer Muzikayise Malephane has confessed to setting up with Shoba.

The State has compared the phone number from which the threats came from to the disputed phone number that it attributed to Shoba and has found that they do not match.

The number also do not match with the number that called Pule for the job interview.

The matter has been postponed to Thursday.