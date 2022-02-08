Court halts Australian firm's seismic survey off SA's West Coast

The Western Cape High Court on Monday ordered that the survey immediately comes to a halt pending a hearing next month.

CAPE TOWN - An interim interdict has been granted against Australian multinational company, Searcher Seismic, that had started blasting off the West Coast in late January.

The Western Cape High Court on Monday ordered that the survey immediately comes to a halt pending a hearing next month.

A group of small-scale fishermen and environmental campaigners believed that the risk posed to marine resources from the surveys was far too high.

Founder at We Are South Africans, Gilbert Martin: "We got wind of the documentation on the 30th of December so it appeared very quietly, the reconnaissance permit was granted and no one was consulted on any level last year and on the 6th of December they were granted the reconnaissance permit and in December, no one was even aware that there was even an objective term - communities were supposed to be consulted but they just didn't bother engaging with any of the communities."

Martin said that the biggest problem was that people were not consulted ahead of the process.

"Once you have the impact assessment, the biggest part of any application is your public participation process and this is where they fell down both on the Wild Coast and the West Coast - they didn't consult with me, they didn't consult with you, they didn't consult with any South African. They just smelled a bunch of companies and said it was OK," Martin said.