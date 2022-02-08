City of CT concerned about spiking STIs as less people practising safe sex

The findings are based on an apparent drop in the use of condoms based on stock levels.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Monday said that fewer people were practicing safe sex, while sexually transmitted infections were rising.

The findings were based on an apparent drop in the use of condoms based on stock levels.

Facilities have also reported more STIs.

For a second year in a row, the uptake of safe sex products has declined.

In the past financial year, facilities in the Cape Town metro handed out around half the number of male condoms compared to the previous year.

The uptake of female or internal condoms - a product that's already hard to find on the shelf - dropped by a staggering 96%.

What's more concerning is a decline in the use of or pre-exposure prophylaxis, a medication that can prevent the spread of HIV even without condoms.

Mayco member for health services, Patricia van der Ross, explained: "There’s more people in our clinics with STIs and we are subsequently dealing with that matter on a one-on-one basis and that’s why we want to make sure that our men and women out there do start taking care of themselves."

With February being the month of love, as well as the global safer sex awareness campaign, health officials are encouraging sexually active people to re-familiarise themselves with the options available.