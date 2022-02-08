Bloekombos community hoping for more schools to deal with overcrowding

With pupils officially back at school, full-time, the need to build more schools in Kraaifontein in the Western Cape has become more urgent.

CAPE TOWN - With pupils officially back at school, full-time, the need to build more schools in Kraaifontein in the Western Cape has become more urgent.

On Monday, thousands of pupils returned to classrooms.

Government’s new COVID-19 rules indicate that pupils no longer need to practice strict social distancing but have to wear a mask.

Overcrowding and learners still not placed in schools remain a concern for the Bloekombos community.

Zwelethu Stemela from the school governing body said that building more schools would somehow "solve" the issue of pupils being crammed into classrooms and those still sitting at home waiting to be placed.

"Now the number is 1,600. The school can't cope as the area is growing day by day. Now we need another high school," Stemela said.

The Basic Education Department has instructed learners to head back to schools but spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said that there were challenges.

"Some learners do not have furniture. In some places they cannot be accommodated because they are more than the school can accommodate," Mhlanga said.

He said that schools were working on addressing the issues.