Authorities arrest 2 suspected cable thieves, recover stolen copper in Macassar

CAPE TOWN - With the help of residents, Western Cape law enforcement officials have arrested two suspects and recover 20 metres of stolen copper cables in Macassar.

While a local community, along with the rest of the country, had to endure blackouts over the past weekend, they were left in darkness for longer due to cable theft.

Frustrated residents tipped off authorities and officers then raided the homes of the alleged cable thieves.

Ward councillor Peter Helfrich said the power cuts can in some instances be dangerous.

In one case, he said that an asthma sufferer reliant on her nebulizer had to be hospitalised for treatment because she couldn't use the device at home.

“Cable theft not only disrupts the supply of electricity to households, but it also has a significant effect on the economy. We want to thank the community that came forward with credible information, which helped metro police and other law enforcement agencies track down these alleged perpetrators,” Helfrich said.