ActionSA mum on rumoured recruitment of ex-DA member Athol Trollip

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have already concluded that former Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chair Athol Trollip will be the newest ActionSA member but the party's refusing to give comment as its leadership makes its way to Gqeberha.

The reveal is expected to happen on Wednesday morning at 11 am.

Last month, at the time that he was introducing former Democratic Alliance (DA) Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi as a new member, party founder and president Herman Mashaba told journalists he was trying to land a big fish.

Trollip quit the DA in 2019 alongside then-party leader Mmusi Maimane and Mashaba followed suit in a matter of days.

In what is beginning to look like a DA- break-away party, it’s understood ActionSA has acquired yet another prominent former member of the country’s main opposition.

According to the rumour mill, Trollip, also known to some as the ‘Bull of Bedford’, will be ActionSA’s newcomer. And while he previously helped the DA grow in Nelson Mandela Bay, where through a short-lived partnership with the EFF he became mayor, Eyewitness News understands that ActionSA has envisioned a more national role for the leader.

He, along with Baloyi, are expected to form part of the party’s vision for 2024 with one possibly being a Gauteng premier candidate and the other vying for a position in the National Assembly.

ActionSA has frowned upon those who think it’s a breakaway or a lite version of the DA.

Its spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni said: “You may be part of one organisation, but as soon as you diverge, people find new political homes.”