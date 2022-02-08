ActionSA accused of trying to force the EFF into co-governance deal in Gauteng

In a statement from the five political parties working with ActionSA, the political newcomer is accused of violating the terms of the coalition agreement.

JOHANNESBURG - The multi-party government in charge of Gauteng's metros has condemned Herman Mashaba's ActionSA.

In a statement on Tuesday from the five political parties working with ActionSA, the political newcomer is accused of violating the terms of the coalition agreement.

It's also accused of trying to force the EFF into the co-governance agreement.

ActionSA expressed concern over the fate of Ekurhuleni where it's part of a minority government, pleading for its partners to accept an EFF proposal that'll see the red berets in charge of the committees in council.

In exchange, the EFF would support the coalition across all Gauteng metros.

"The coalition has made it clear, we will not bring the EFF into government. Action SA seems determined to bring the EFF into government and ActionSA can't make that choice. We know what we stand for, we have been very steadfast in that position, we all agree with that position," said DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille.