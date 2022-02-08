15 suspects linked to corrupt R2m SAPS PPE tender due in court

The group were arrested in Gauteng and Limpopo on Monday by a task team appointed by the national police commissioner, and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Investigating Directorate.

JOHANNESBURG - Fifteen suspects linked to a corrupt SAPS PPE tender worth nearly R2 million are expected to make their first court appearance in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

Six of the accused are former police officers, two are current serving police officers, one administrative clerk, and the remaining six accused are civilians linked to the third-party latex glove supplier.

They have been charged with fraud, theft, corruption, and forgery from a scheme to unlawfully benefit from the supplier of latex gloves nationally for the SAPS in April 2020.