Woman arrested for dismantling PCs, removing hard drives from CoJ offices

JOHANNESBURG - A woman has been arrested for dismantling computers and removing hard drives from the City of Joburg’s offices.

She was caught once again on CCTV footage trying to steal from the city.

She was arrested in 2020 and although there was footage of the crime, the case was thrown out due to insufficient evidence.

Just two weeks ago, the woman returned to the offices, this time targeting the development planning and legal departments.



And now in the early hours of Monday morning, she targeted the metro's offices and security officials managed to corner her this time.

The city's group forensic investigation unit's Lucky Sindane believes they have enough evidence this time around.

“This lady has five companies, where she is a director, that are registered in the city’s database to provide services to the city. We are not sure why she is attacking the city offices. This person is someone who knows the city, who knows the floors and has been here,” Sindane.

Sindane said that the cost of the damage still needed to be assessed and they needed to work out whether personal information was taken.

“We are not sure what’s contained in the hard drives that she has,” Sindane said.