URC weekend wrap: Bulls, Stormers bag victories

United Rugby Championship CAPE TOWN - In a repeat of last week’s matches but at different stadiums, the Bulls and Stormers won their respective matches against the Lions and Sharks to bag vital points in the competition. The win for the Stormers allowed them to shoot past the Sharks as the top placed South African side in 10th place on the standings (with 18 points); the Sharks occupy the 11th place and the Bulls are in 12th (both on 16 points), with the Lions in 14th place with 12 points. We have a new leader at the top



Your #URC updated standings pic.twitter.com/f5waYbtZx6 United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) February 7, 2022 The action started in Pretoria at Loftus Versfeld where the Bulls took on a much-changed Lions side for their second encounter in two weeks. The pressure was on for the visiting side who had a dismal performance, losing at home 34-10 last weekend. Flyhalf Tiaan Swanepoel, one of the many changes to the Lions team, helped them to an early lead via his boot capitalising on Bulls mistakes in the first half, but it wasn’t a lead that they could hold on to for long. At halftime, they trailed 6-14 thanks to two tries by Bulls forwards Marcell Coetzee and Johan Grobbelaar. The second half saw tries from both sides courtesy of Bulls wing Kurt Lee Arendse and Lions lock Ruben Schoeman, but thanks to their half-time lead, the home side were victorious with a 21-13 win. Madosh Tambwe was named ‘Champion of the Match’. #BULvLIO FULL-TIME

The Vodacom Bulls secure back-to-back victories in the Jukskei Derby. Our boys beat Emirates Lions 21-13 in this tough fixture at Loftus Versfeld. Well done, lads!#TrueToTheBlue @Vodacom #URC @URCOfficial pic.twitter.com/O4ljiTd463 Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) February 5, 2022

Then it was over to the Mother City where the Stormers took on the Sharks at the DHL Stadium in front of a very lively crowd. It was a special occasion for prop, Brok Harris, who ran out for his 100th game in the Blue and White hoops.

His journey began all the way back in 2007 @Vodacom #URC | #STOvSHA pic.twitter.com/2RVSqtFAi0 Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) February 5, 2022

After playing out to a 22-22 draw last weekend, it was sure to be a fight for the win. The first half was a cagey affair with a battle for territory as Sharks flyhalf, Tito Bonilla, managed to slot a penalty for the visitors to give them an early lead, but the hosts had other ideas and Stormers wing Seabelo Senatla crossed the tryline for the first five points of the game, and at halftime, the lead was 7-3.

There were two more tries in the game, one for the Cape Townian’s thanks to Adre Smith and the boot of Manie Libbok, the second went to the visitors in the last 20 minutes of the game with replacement scrumhalf Grant Williams darting over the line for the Sharks' only try.

The Stormers did the Faithful proud and won 20-10 at home, moving past the Sharks to top the RSA URC Shield.