Teen shot dead in Durban suburb of Sydenham

Paramedics say the boy was gunned down by multiple criminals and his body was found in a garden on Butcher Road on Sunday.

A police vehicle at the scene of a fatal shooting in Sydenham, Durban on 6 February 2022. Picture: @Netcare911_sa/Twitter
JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal teenager has been shot dead in Durban's Sydenham suburb.

Paramedics said that the boy was gunned down by multiple criminals and his body was found in a garden on Butcher Road on Sunday.

Bystanders claim that the teen had been seen running up the road just moments before the gang opened fire on him.

Police are now investigating the murder.

