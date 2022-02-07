Suspect (18) arrested for fatal stabbing of another teen at Sandton nightclub

The high school pupil was stabbed outside the club on Saturday night in Rivonia.

JOHANNESBURG - An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager at a Sandton nightclub.

Officers handcuffed the man after witnesses pointed out the suspect on the scene.

The suspect is now facing a murder charge and is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

The police's Mavela Masondo said: “The motive of the murder cannot be confirmed at this stage as investigations are under way. The suspect is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday, 7 February 2022.”