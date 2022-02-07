Six years after arrest, trial against terror-accused Thulsie twins to begin

Brendon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie have been in custody since they were arrested in 2016 on terrorism charges relating to allegations that they were linked to the jihadist group, Islamic State.

JOHANNESBURG - The trial against the terror-accused Thulsie twins is set to begin in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

Brendon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie have been in custody since they were arrested in 2016 on terrorism charges relating to allegations that they were linked to the jihadist group, Islamic State.

The trial is set to begin with strict conditions for media coverage following concerns over the sensitivity of the case.

After nearly six years behind bars awaiting trial, Brendon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie will have their day in court following several delays and a failed bail application.

The twins, who are accused of planning to bomb the US embassy, the UK High Commission and Jewish institutions in South Africa, initially abandoned bail after they were arrested during police raids on the West Rand in 2016.

However, in 2020 they launched a new application but bail was denied after the court found that they had failed to show exceptional circumstances warranting their release.

Organisations such as the Media Review Network have over the years condemned the twins’ lengthy incarceration and repeated delays have also earned the ire of the courts.

Meanwhile, following an earlier objection to media coverage by their lawyers, the now 28-year-old twins said that they wanted proceedings broadcast to the public as they wanted to show the world that they were innocent.