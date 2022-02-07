Sibongile Mani found guilty of theft over NSFAS funds

The former student activist spent the money on various items - including alcohol, cigarettes, electrical appliances, bedding, toys, and gift cards.

EASTERN CAPE - Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani, who received R14 million into her student account from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (SFAS), has been found guilty of theft by the East London Regional Court on Monday.

The former accounting student was accused of theft after spending R818,000 of the money.

Mani was only entitled to receive R1,400 and had received the money in error.

The former student activist spent the money on various items including alcohol, cigarettes, electrical appliances, bedding, toys, and gift cards.

Intellimali director Roy Jackson had told the court that the erroneous transfer was caused by a technical glitch.