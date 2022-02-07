Scientists warn global food security could be at risk due to climate change

CAPE TOWN - Scientists have warned that global food security could be severely at risk due to worsening extreme weather events in the next few decades.

Locally, we've seen severe droughts and excessive rain wreaking havoc on communities and farmers having to adapt to these changing conditions brought on by long-term shifts in temperature and weather patterns.

Described as a "code red" for humanity, the intergovernmental panel on climate change report released last year has painted a grim picture of what this signals for ecosystem sustainability worldwide.

The trail of devastation left by recent floods in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, to the crippling drought in the Northern Cape has brought farmers to their knees.

The University of the Western Cape (UWC)'s Professor Ndiko Ludidi from the Centre of Excellence in Food Security said that we should be concerned as more extreme weather conditions would play out due to climate change.

“In South Africa, we really have solid evidence on the impact of climate change, and it is very clear that it will have catastrophic impacts in the future,” Ludidi said.

Ludidi explained that excessive rainfall too had a severe impact on crop production: “One of the impacts of these is that they tend to drive up the cost of food.”

In a statement released late last month, Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza said that South Africa's summer crop plantings were expected to yield positive results, meaning that the country's food security was still protected.