Sandton nightclub stabbing: Teen's case postponed

CAPE TOWN - An 18-year-old has made his first appearance in the Alexandra Magistrates Court in connection with a fatal stabbing at a nightclub in Sandton.

Dante Kade Liang allegedly stabbed 17-year-old high school pupil, Hlompho Mbetse, over the weekend.

Mbetse, who was a pupil at King Edward VII School, was declared dead on the scene.

Liang was arrested on the spot after witnesses pointed him out.

"He was remanded in custody until 14 February 2022 for a formal bail application hearing," said the National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane.

In the meantime, the public has been paying tribute to Mbetse on the school's social media pages.

The King Edward VII School on its Instagram page said it mourned his death and had sent its condolences to the Mbetse family.