Sahpra registers Sinopharm, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for use in SA

South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) spokesperson, Yuven Gounden, said that the regulator had received all the required data on the Sinopharm jab to enable full registration.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has registered the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for use in South Africa.

The jab will be available to people 18-years-old and older.

It's administered at two doses by intramuscular injection at an interval of two to four weeks.

Sahpra has also registered the Pfizer vaccine shot, which was initially registered for emergency use.

"To date, these two vaccines and the Jansen vaccines are the three vaccines that have market authorisation, that is full authorisation. The registration of these vaccines is a vast strike in vaccine registration as Sahpra plays its role in the fight against COVID-19," Gounden said.

More than 18 million adults have been fully vaccinated in South Africa.