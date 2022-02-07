SA records 1,752 new COVID cases, 18 deaths
The Health Department has confirmed another 18 deaths linked to the virus here on home soil, taking our already grim death toll to 95,835.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now sitting at 8%.
This means that the country has recorded 1,752 infections over the latest 24-hour reporting cycle.
Sadly, the Health Department has confirmed another 18 deaths linked to the virus here on home soil, taking our already grim death toll to 95,835.
Over 30.1 million vaccines have been administered in South Africa since they became available.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 623 962 with 1 752 new cases reported. Today 18 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 95 835 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 480 249 with a recovery rate of 96% pic.twitter.com/JNQpy62EAvDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) February 6, 2022