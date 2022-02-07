SA records 1,752 new COVID cases, 18 deaths

The Health Department has confirmed another 18 deaths linked to the virus here on home soil, taking our already grim death toll to 95,835.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now sitting at 8%.

This means that the country has recorded 1,752 infections over the latest 24-hour reporting cycle.

Over 30.1 million vaccines have been administered in South Africa since they became available.