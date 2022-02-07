‘Rest easy': Pupil killed outside Sandton nightclub remembered

Hlompho Mbetse was stabbed to death outside a nightclub on Wessel Road in Rivonia, Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - With most schools around South Africa resuming full-time attendance, King Edward VII School staff and pupils are on Monday coming to terms with the tragic loss of one of their own.

The 17-year-old, Hlompho Mbetse, was stabbed to death outside a nightclub on Wessel Road in Rivonia, Johannesburg.

An 18-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the incident and is set to appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

King Edwards shared pictures of the grade 11 pupil on their social media accounts, confirming the news of his passing. And since then, the public has been sending messages of condolences to the family, friends and the school.

“Saddened by this, CJ on this really sad day I re-visit the times you spend with us, but more so the respect you showed towards others… We miss you already young man… REST EASY CJ,” read Brandon Wyngaard’s post.

“Everything in your name moving forward, rest in eternal peace Mbetse,” read Tshireletso Madumo’s comment.

Musician Ricky Rick was among the scores that paid tribute to Mbetse by posting broken heart emojis. A parent said her daughter was shaken by the incident.