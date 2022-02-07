Ramaphosa to deliver message of hope in first-ever Sona outside Parly precinct

President Ramaphosa is expected give details on economic recovery, unemployment and the initiatives he must establish to deal with these issues.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will this week deliver the first-ever State of the Nation Address (Sona) outside of the parliamentary precinct.

He is expected to try to deliver a message of hope for South Africans a month after the devastating fire that destroyed huge parts of the National Assembly.

The address will also coincide with the anniversary of former President Nelson Mandela’s first address at the Cape Town City Hall following his release from jail in 1990.

President Ramaphosa is expected to give details on economic recovery, unemployment and the initiatives he must establish to deal with these issues.

He is also expected to discuss a number of issues like deteriorating transport infrastructure and the ongoing power cuts in his much-anticipated address.

In his previous Sona, Ramaphosa pledged a massive rollout of infrastructure throughout the country and an employment stimulus to create jobs.



The president is not expected to announce any bailouts of any state-owned entities.

Last year, he announced the Presidential State-owned Enterprises (SOEs) Council, with a clear set of reforms to grow SOEs.