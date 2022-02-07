Ramaphosa releases expert panel's report on July riots

The president appointed an expert panel to investigate the events that lead to the criminal wave of looting and destruction in those two provinces last year.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the green light for the public release of the report into the July anarchy that swept through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, leaving more than 300 people dead.

The report was published on the Presidency's website.

READ: Report on the July 2021 Civil Unrest

Report of the Expert Panel Into the July 2021 Civil Unrest by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd