NSFAS funds theft: Sentencing of Sibongile Mani postponed

EASTERN CAPE - The sentencing of Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani, who received R14 million of NSFAS money into her student account in June 2017, has been postponed to 8 March.

Mani has been found guilty of theft by the East London Regional Court on Monday after she spent R818,000 of the money that she had received in error.

The 25-year-old is currently out on bail and sentencing was postponed to allow more time for the completion of the pre-sentencing report.

Mani cut a lonely figure in a black shirt and jeans as Judge Twanet Olivier read her verdict of her four year trial. She maintained her innocence telling the court, through her lawyer Asanda Pakade, that she had no intention to acquire R14 million, nor to permanently deprive NSFAS of the money intentionally.

However, Olivier said the court had accepted the States version and labelled Mani's testimony as false.

Olivier said: "The court is, therefore, satisfied that having considered the totality of the evidence, that the version of the State is not only truthful and honest but also reliable. The court accepts the version of the State and that the accused had the knowledge and intent to commit the offense stated in the charge for the reasons placed on record.

"The court, therefore, rejects the version of the accused as false on reasonable doubt and finds that the accused for the reasons mentioned, indeed possessed the required intent as stated in law. Therefore, Miss Mani you are found guilty as charged to theft in the amount of R818 000," Olivier said.

It was revealed in court on Monday that Mani spent over R 818 000 at 48 merchants between East London, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Most of the money was spent as Discount Store in Fleet Street, East London.

The amount was credited to her student account in June 2017 by Cape Town-based company Intellimali. The company has been contracted by NSFAS to make payments to students since 2009. Mani was only entitled to receive R1,400.

Olivier said Mani, a former student activist, spent the money on prohibited items including alcohol, cigarettes, electrical appliances, bedding, toys, and gift cards.

The judge said after making each transaction during her spending spree, Mani was provided a slip that provided how much she still had left on her student account.

"At 14:55 on 1 June, (she) was aware of the erroneous mistake, and spent R20,000 of the money. The error was detected on 14 August and the student card was blocked after WSU reported the problem."

The court heard that Intellimali director Roy Jackson had testified that the erroneous transfer was caused by a technical glitch, and that the company took responsibility and repaid the money to WSU.

Mani was supported in court by student leaders from Pamsa who refused to speak to the media.