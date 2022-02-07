Molefe: Efforts to root out corruption at Transnet began before Zondo Inquiry

After being appointed in May 2018, board chair Popo Molefe said he was troubled by the fact that some members of the Transnet board were also involved in board of acquisition committee, despite procurement processes not falling within their mandate.

CAPE TOWN - Transnet board chair Popo Molefe on Monday said that his efforts to root out corruption started before the state of capture commission began.

Molefe said that he soon realised there were certain Transnet staffers deemed to be "untouchable".

“The authority that the individuals in commissions of power clearly did not derive from the Constitution nor the laws, nor the policies of the company. It was an authority that derived from the fact that they had the support of certain key people in political offices and therefore they had become untouchable,” Molefe explained.

Molefe said that work immediately began on trying to address the flaws in the organisation.

“We found a broken organisation and we were lucky because at that stage they had already been commissioned to report and investigate within the organisation. There was absolute disregard for the law and for the procurement policies,” he said.

Following the release of the state capture report into Transnet's inner workings, Molefe said he would not be speaking on the matter while they considered potential legal action.

“I will not be dealing with the findings of volume one and two of the state capture report because Transnet is working on a comprehensive response,” Molefe said.