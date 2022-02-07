KZN Education Dept excited to have schooling return to full-time The department said that it was happy that finally all pupils would be seated in their classrooms on a full-time basis. Coronavirus

DURBAN - The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal said that it was excited to see the return of pupils on a full-time basis in the province and was hoping that the usual routine would help pupils academically. Monday is the first day back to a five-day-a-week curriculum after Cabinet announced an end to rotational timetables. Department officials were at eThekwini Primary School in KwaMashu, north of Durban, to assess the progress. [IN PICTURES] #BackToSchool KwaZulu-Natal, at the Ethekwini Primary school. pic.twitter.com/u4P5zidnhh EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 7, 2022

Pupils of all grades at eThekwini Primary School made their way into the school premises earlier on Monday morning.

Teachers welcomed them with new surgical face masks and sanitised their hands.

The department said that it was happy that finally all pupils would be seated in their classrooms on a full-time basis.

Head of department, Dr Barney Mthembu: "There's excitement that all learners are coming back to school and that excitement comes from the frustrations that we had where we had many learning losses and the education that these children received was not the education we wanted. They were losing out on so much because of that."

Mthembu said that officials were assessing other schools as well and would identify any need for mobile classrooms, especially after the recent devastating thunderstorms.