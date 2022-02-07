Klawer man arrested for Jerobejin van Wyk's murder drops bail bid

Daniel Smit was arrested shortly after Jerobejin van Wyk's remains were discovered on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The Klawer man arrested in connection with the killing of a 13-year-old boy has dropped his bail bid.

Van Wyk was last seen alive on Wednesday.

Body parts were discovered in a drain, allegedly on Smit's property.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Eric Ntabazalila: "He's charged with murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. The case has been postponed until the 26th of April 2022 for further investigation. The accused's lawyer has indicated that the accused does not intend to apply for bail."