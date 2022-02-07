Klawer man appears in court in connection with murder of boy (13)

Daniel Smit was arrested after human remains were found in a drain on his property on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - A man has appeared in the Klawer Magistrates Court on the West Coast in connection with the murder of a 13-year-old boy.

Daniel Smit faces charges of murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.

He was arrested after human remains were found in a drain on his property on Friday.

Van Wyk was last seen alive by a friend on Wednesday when the pair left home to pick fruit.

It's alleged that they stole mangoes from a tree in the suspect's yard.