Free State economy under spotlight

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

SMMEs need more support so that they can upscale and when they do grow, they need help in remaining a sustainable enterprise, a business breakfast by the Free State Black Business Chamber and the province’s Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs heard.

Panelists from the education, public and private sectors discussed the potential of the Free State economy and how to exploit it. Fezi Auditors Consultants founder and director Nthabeleng Khawe criticised the lack of focus on medium-sized enterprises. “There has been a lot of focus on SMMEs encouraging entrepreneurs, but the missing part is what happens when (a company moves) from small-sized to medium-sized,” she said.

“There is no focus on the costs of compliance to make that transition or one who, for example, assists on ensuring that (a company adheres) to the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment code. “We have to focus on issues like how businesses are sustained until they grow beyond the level of small businesses, and make sure that 10-year-old businesses are sustained such that they multiply to 20-year-old businesses,” she also said.

