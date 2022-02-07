Expert panel finds significant failures from govt during July unrest

Over 350 people were killed during the anarchy in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, with businesses looted and destroyed, leading to a loss of over R50 billion in the economy.

JOHANNESBURG - The expert panel that reviewed last year's July civil unrest has found there were significant failures on the part of government, including the national security council chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, to anticipate, prevent or disrupt the planned and orchestrated violence.

Ramaphosa established the panel chaired by Professor Sandy Africa shortly after the events as the government struggled to get to the root of the deadly lawlessness amid public spats by ministers in the security cluster.

The report of the expert panel points to spectacular failures by not only the security cluster in the country, but even a blatant disregard of the national intelligence estimate that warned that conditions were ripe for unrest and possibly violence last year.

It states that on the back of several acts of major public disorder and violence and calls for a national shutdown in the lead up to former President Jacob Zuma’s arrest last year, none of the intelligence structures of the state were able to predict and forewarn that this would emanate in the July events.

The panel said even businesses and regular South Africans were aware of what was coming.

It has been described as “inexplicable” the fact that the security services did not know that it would happen despite having at its disposal the “most intrusive” of state power, adding that they simply failed to use such power.

Meanwhile, the President had also failed to convene a meeting of the national security council for an extended period before the violence erupted.

