DWS: Authorities assessing damage caused by heavy rain, flooding in KZN, Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - Houses, roads, businesses and bridges have been submerged in raging floodwaters following heavy rains in most parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Several rescue operations were carried out in parts of the country following the inclement weather conditions over the weekend.

Nearly 800 people in Eerste Fabriek in Mamelodi were affected while Tshwane emergency services rescued at least 12 residents who were swept away by the floods.

Meanwhile, at least 138 people were left homeless when their homes were submerged in water during torrential rains in the Emadlangeni and greater Kokstad local municipalities.

The Water and Sanitation Department said that authorities were still assessing the damage caused by the heavy downpours.

Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau: "People in the low-lying areas and those that have localised flooding happening must just continue to be vigilant and please do not take chances so far as crossing low-lying bridges or even flooded areas or streets."