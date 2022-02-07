Dark night ahead as Eskom brings back load shedding on Monday

The utility had cancelled load shedding on Sunday night but said it needed to conserve and replenish energy reserves.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will implemented stage two load shedding from 9 pm on Monday until 5 am on Tuesday.

It also said it had lost units at four difference power stations and total breakdowns amounted to more that 16,000 megawatts.

This is while maintenance has seen more than 5,350 megawatts taken from the grid.